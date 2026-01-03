Eva Lys is the Latest Tennis Star to Leave ASICS

German tennis star Eva Lys enjoyed the best season of her career in 2025, ascending from World No. 130 to No. 40 in the WTA Rankings. Now, Lys is capitalizing on her new status in the tennis world.

On Saturday morning, the French heritage brand Lacoste announced Lys as the newest member of its tennis roster. Lacoste and Lys broke the news together with a splashy photo shoot and video campaign on social media.

In the social media videos, Lys showcased her self-deprecating humor and serious style that has made the 23-year-old an overnight celebrity among tennis fans worldwide.

"Okay, so Lacoste asked me to creative direct my own video," said Lys.

"So, let's have fun." In one video, an exasperated Lys joked as she caught a ball with her racquet, "They told me I still need to put some tennis into the video. Did you get that shot?"

Lys added, "I love that people enjoy my content. I really like being creative. Actually, should we do a TikTok live?" She concluded, "Guys, I would love to talk to you about music, movies, but we have enough content right? Au revoir."

The brand captioned the post, "Lacoste welcomes @eva.lys: our new tennis athlete and creator of her own reveal. Positive, creative, fiercely competitive. On court and beyond, she moves with confidence, instinct and a sharp sense of style. An inspiring talent who stays true to herself and fully embodies the Lacoste spirit. Welcome to Lacoste, Eva."

Lys began her career with Nike before eventually landing with ASICS. Now, she is the latest rising star to leave the Japanese sportswear brand. Last month, Australian men's star Alex de Minaur left ASICS for Wilson Sportswear.

Italian star Jasmine Paolini was already the most important player on the ASICS roster, but Lys' exit only solidifies Paolini's role with the brand. Meanwhile, Lys will instantly become the face of Lacoste's women's tennis division.

Lys finished the 2025 WTA season with a singles record of 34-24, and fans can expect the rising star to continue gaining ground as she kicks off her 2026 season soon (it will just be in a new-look kit).

