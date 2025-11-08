Lululemon Named Official Outfitter of BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells

On Thursday, the BNP Paribas Open announced lululemon as the tournament's official apparel and footwear outfitter ahead of the 2026 edition of the Masters 1000 event at Indian Wells.

The Canadian sportswear apparel brand replaces Fila as the tournament's main apparel sponsor as a step towards the BNP Paribas Open’s innovation in bringing top-tier on-court competition and fan experiences the largest combined ATP Tour Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tennis tournament in the world.

“lululemon is a natural partner for the BNP Paribas Open and truly embodies the spirit of Tennis Paradise,” said Philippe Dore, Chief Marketing Officer at the BNP Paribas Open.

“From their high-quality apparel to their focus on performance, lululemon shares our passion for excellence and delivering memorable experiences. Together, we’re excited to enhance the world-class atmosphere that makes Indian Wells such a special destination for players and fans each March.”

The BNP Paribas Open and lululemon will unveil an exclusive co-branded line of tennis merchandise at next year's edition of the tournament at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, in addition to a new fan activation open for those attending the tournament.

The brand will host an expanded section on-site at the Tennis Paradise Shop alongside an individual activation space in the Retail Courtyard. "Lululemon Day" will be hosted on March 8, allowing fans to experience more of the collaboration in person.

The partnership will bring a variety of lululemon's athletic and lifestyle apparel and footwear to the tournament, such as the brand's high-performance tennis gear as well as other stylized tennis wear. The collaboration includes outfitting over 2,000 of the tournament's volunteers, tournament officials, and ball crew in official Indian Wells apparel and footwear.

“Community is at the heart of everything we do at lululemon,” said Celeste Burgoyne, President, Americas and Global Guest Innovation.

“Tennis may be an individual sport, but it’s deeply rooted in connection - and that’s why it’s been part of our story for years. Partnering with the BNP Paribas Open gives us a meaningful way to engage with our athlete ambassadors, fans, and guests who embody the values we hold close: staying grounded under pressure, moving with intention, and building community.”

The collaboration signals lululemon's continued expansion within the tennis world, an initiative started when the brand partnered with Leylah Fernandez in 2022. The brand has since added Ethan Quinn and Frances Tiafoe to its roster, debuting personalized kits and retail pop-ups at prominent tournaments, including this year's Indian Wells and the U.S. Open.

The deal with the BNP Paribas Open is set to be lululemon's biggest tennis activation to date. The 2026 BNP Paribas Open is set to run from March 1–15. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis style news from the court and beyond.

