Inside Lululemon's Exclusive Pop-Up at the 2025 U.S. Open
There's a line wrapped around Grandstand.
Inside the stadium, Frances Tiafoe is battling it out against Jan-Lennard Struff under the oppressive New York heat. He hits a stunning passing forehand down the line, and fans across the stadium erupt into cheers, encouraging the American to keep pushing for a comeback.
But the crowd gathered outside isn't here to witness the match. They're here to wait for the chance to step inside lululemon's limited edition U.S. Open pop-up.
The brightly lit lime green pop-up sits just outside Grandstand's entrance, large tennis balls filling a display case opposite a window revealing a peek at the curated collection designed specifically for the last Grand Slam of the year.
The brand designed a special line of lifestyle and performance items exclusive to the U.S. Open as a complement to the wider 'Meet You Courtside' tennis initiative promoting lululemon's influence within the sport.
"We wanted to see how we can really make an even larger impact, and so we've had activations at other tennis tournaments before," Mikey McClarron, lululemon's Seattle-based curator, said in an interview with Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI. "We wanted to take that a little bit of a step further, coming to the U.S. Open and having a presence here onsite."
The interior is no less stunning. Lime green detailing decorates selective bays across the pop-up, black complementing the design under soft fluorescent lighting. 'Lululemon Tennis Club' stands out in white letters above the cash registers, the collection on display just to the right.
Two mannequins playing tennis stand next to each other inside a tennis ball-shaped display with the brand's logo illuminated inside. A lime green claw machine stands across from the collection, offering guests the chance to win a variety of prizes if they donate to the USTA Foundation.
A selection of All Yours Cotton T-Shirts, Steady State Pullover hoodies, and caps adorned with a green lululemon logo inside a tennis ball lay folded on a table made of elongated tennis balls. A blue tennis court print ran along the floor and up the wall, with more sweatshirts and tees hung from the shelves.
A dark sweatshirt bearing a print of an apple and the lululemon tennis ball with the phrase 'big apple, bigger aces' underneath, as well as a white tee with simply featuring New York written above the lululemon tennis ball are best sellers, and, according to McClarron, most of it sold out completely by the end of the first week of the tournament.
"[It's] so iconic," McClarron said of the collection. "[It's] something that really resonates with people that both are tennis fans but also tennis players on all levels. To really have something that identifies with the idea of what the culture of tennis really is and what that brings to everything lifestyle-wise."
This year marks lululemon's debut in Flushing Meadows, a landmark occasion given the Canadian-based athleisure retailer's rapid rise in the tennis world this year after signing Tiafoe as an ambassador at the beginning of the 2025 season.
He joined Leylah Fernandez and Ethan Quinn as one of the select few players to represent the brand on the court, wearing a slew of sleek lululemon kits like the pool party collection in Paris and his custom Washington Commanders-inspired fit in DC.
"With tennis, that's been a big push for us for the last couple of years here," McClarron said. "We've seen so much success with Tiafoe, Leylah, Ethan, and all of our tennis influencers, and it's been a really big impact for the brand. Outside of everything else that we've been doing, we've seen the focus for tennis both nationally but also globally take a huge turn with people being interested in that from both a fashion perspective and from a function perspective."
For the 2025 U.S. Open, Tiafoe wore a kit featuring a tiger stripe-like pattern in lulu's signature red, a color that Fernandez and Quinn also wore on court. All three ambassadors' kits sit in their own section of the store next to a select few tennis accessories, such as water bottles, tennis caps, and tennis racket totes, and other complimentary pieces from the brand's athleisure line.
"With Frances and Leylah, that was kind of an added initiative that we had as a brand," McClarron said of the kits' color of choice. "To have them come in together as such a strong unit representing both the women's and men's divisions in tennis, coming off of some big victories, too, and having that really iconic color there that represents our brand so well historically."
Tiafoe, Fernandez, and Quinn made a special stop at the pop-up in between matches to surprise fans frequenting the shop. All three participated in lululemon's undercover educator initiative, welcoming guests and checking out customers as they managed the store for a bit while undercover.
"It was so much fun," McClarron said. "There were some folks talking directly to them, and they were talking about how they were excited to see them play. [They] had no idea it was them. So good, and so perfect."
The pop-up is open on the tournament grounds until September 7th. The U.S. Open collection remains exclusive to the U.S. Open; however, the Meet You Courtside collection for the New York market is sold at stores across the New York City metro area.
The U.S. Open singles tournament runs through September 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis style news from the court and beyond.
