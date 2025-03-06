Lululemon takes on Indian Wells with Frances Tiafoe and Leylah Fernandez
Tennis and fashion go hand in hand. That is especially true when the tennis world descends upon the Coachella Valley for the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
The annual Masters 1000 tournament is one of the most glamorous events in the United States. Players and fans alike bring their best style to "Tennis Paradise," and lululemon is raising the bar this year.
First, lululemon ambassadors Frances Tiafoe and Leylah Fernandez will be competing in brand-new on-court kits that sport a bold shade of Starch Blue.
Fernandez will rock the Power Pivot Tank Top ($58) and Perforated Narrow Waistband Tennis Skirt ($88) in Starch Blue on the court. Additionally, she will wear the Energy Bra in Starch Blue ($52).
Off the court, the Canadian tennis star will wear the Court Rival Track Jacket Perforated ($128) and Court Rival Wide-Leg Track Pant Regular ($128) in matching Starch Blue.
Meanwhile, Tiafoe will wear the Striped Mesh Tennis Short Sleeve ($88) and the Striped Mesh Tennis Short 7-inch Linerless ($78) in a matching Starch Blue color scheme. Additionally, he will wear the Built to Move Boxer ($38).
The American tennis star will customize his accessories (headband, sweatbands, socks) with either Starch Blue or Lavender Lux and White. Off the court, Tiafoe will wear the 2-in-1 Transformable Mesh Jacket and Mesh-Paneled Pant in Stoney/Tru Tangerine.
In addition to stealing the spotlight on the court, lululemon is bringing an immersive activation to the tournament, designed to celebrate athletes and engage tennis fans like never before.
The festivities kicked off on Wednesday night and will continue throughout the tournament. Lululemon's Indian Wells Activation Highlights, on and off the court:
BIG Stunt Activation:
A large-scale installation steps from the tournament grounds, featuring larger-than-life tennis props, immersive photo ops, and exclusive giveaways.
BIG FOE Vending Machines:
Custom, oversized vending machines at the Palm Desert lululemon store and near the tournament entrance are dispensing limited-edition BIG FOE headbands to fans who verify their lululemon membership.
Additionally, fans caught wearing the gear during the tournament have a chance to receive a lululemon gift card to redeem at the local store.
Billboards and Digital Takeover:
Fans can catch the billboards along I-10 and inside Palm Springs airport, spotlighting Tiafoe.
Palm Desert Store Takeover:
A complete transformation of the lululemon Palm Desert store with exclusive tennis products, athlete-inspired displays, and interactive moments for guests.
The 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells runs through March 16, 2025. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
