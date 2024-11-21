Most Iconic Accessory in Tennis History? Fans Debate Online
In addition to apparently never sleeping, the account keeps its finger on the pulse of the sport. Of course, the entire tennis world has focused on the retirement of Rafael Nadal. Tributes to Nadal include praise of his legendary style.
As we wrote earlier today when discussing Coco Gauff's denim shorts, tennis is as much style as it is substance. Many sartorial trends emerge from the court and take on new life in the fashion world.
So, today, The Tennis Letter asked its 135,200 social media followers, "What's the most iconic item or accessory in tennis history?"
It included two graphics with the options: Nadal's headband, Maria Sharapova's crystals, Steffi Graff's headband, Andre Agassi's bandana, Venus and Serena's hair beads, Billie Jean King's glasses, Bjorn Borg's entire look, Chris Evert, and Roger Federers's cardigan.
The second graphic nominated, Jannik Sinner's Gucci bag, Evert's bracelet, Serena's denim shorts, Agassi's denim shorts, Stan Wawrinka's shorts, Bethanie Mattek-Sands' Wimbledon jacket, Nadal's watch, Andy Roddick's visor, and Serena's entire farewell kit from the US Open.
As of the time of this article, the most popular answers are Nadal's headband, Bjorg's entire look, and Wawrinka's plaid shorts. Naturally, some jokesters on social media offered some witty replies. For what it is worth, our vote goes to John McEnroe's Nike Attack tennis shoes.
