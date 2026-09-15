Naomi Osaka Responds to Criticism of Her 2026 US Open Fashion

The US Open ended last week, and the fashion choices were sometimes nearly as dynamic as the matches that happened on the same court. Naomi Osaka yet again made headlines for her stunning and unique walk-on looks, but they sometimes received negative opinions from online fans and critics. In a Threads post, Osaka officially responded to her haters.

Threads Post

On Tuesday, September 8th, Naomi Osaka posted on her official Threads account, saying, “You know… idgaf if you don’t like me. I don’t mind being the first to do something and getting trashed for it.”

And, indeed, the Japanese player is a pioneer in taking her on-court fashion choices beyond mere sponsorship deals. For every round of the tournament, Osaka still wore custom dresses from her Nike sponsor while adding on top new garments and accessories that were all styled by Law Roach.

“This happened when I talked about mental health,” Osaka continued, “and for some reason it’s happening with my clothes lol. I’m literally Haitian it’s in my blood to be this way, as long as the people after me have an easier path it’s worth it.”

Osaka’s Practice Outfits

Naomi Osaka had two US Open fashion moments before competition even began. The first was a flowing orange set that she wore to her first practice session at Flushing Meadows. It was paired with a white bag and brown Bottega Veneta heels. For her second practice session there, she wore a copper Dolce & Gabbana minidress from the label’s Spring 2003 collection.

Osaka’s US Open Outfits

For her first-round match against Anastasia Zakharova, Osaka wore a custom, floor-length gown from the label Who Decides War. The hoodie was covered in distressed newspaper clippings that mentioned notable moments from the Japanese player’s career. In homage to Allen Iverson, she also wore a red-and-black sweatband, matching arm sleeves, and cornrows.

Before her second-round match against Katerina Siniakova, Osaka wore a white satin jacket from Thom Browne over a new custom Nike dress. The jacket had a long matching train that featured a pair of embroidered tennis rackets crossing one another on the back.

Osaka’s walk-on outfit for the third round was a particular standout. She wore a light gray Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece mixed with elements of a suit from Monse. The deconstructed jacket was stitched into the athletic gray hoodie, and there was a custom-embroidered Nike Swoosh on the back of her outfit.

Since the future US Open champion Elena Rybakina defeated her, Osaka’s fourth-round outfit was her last for the Grand Slam tournament. She again leaned into the basketball and streetwear themes she had been playing with, wearing a floor-length patchwork cloak by KidSuper and a headband inspired by the classic NBA logo.