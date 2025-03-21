Naomi Osaka Celebrates Haiti After Win at Miami Open
Earlier this week, Naomi Osaka said she wanted to perform well in the Miami Open because she considered the city home.
It is easy to understand why the Japanese tennis star said that after watching her play on Thursday night. The unseeded Osaka defeated 24-seed Liudmila Samsonova in straight sets: 6-2, 6-4.
The fans in attendance clearly supported Osaka and went wild as she sealed the victory to advance to the third round of the WTA 1000 Masters event.
Before exiting the court, Osaka walked over to a fan holding the Haitian flag and draped it over her shoulders. Even better, the four-time Grand Slam champion autographed the flag before returning it to the elated fan.
So why the Haitian flag? Osaka was born in Japan to a Haitian-American father and a Japanese mother. Her family moved to America when she was four and eventually relocated to South Florida a few years later.
Osaka has always celebrated her Japanese and Haitian roots. She has championed Haiti in the past, including a viral social media post last week where she took aim at France over Haiti's independence debt.
After last night's victory, Osaka is 8-3 on the season. She is scheduled to face Hailey Baptiste in the third round of the Miami Open on Sunday, March 23.
The two players have only met once, with Osaka winning their quarterfinal match at the 2025 ASB Classic in January. If Osaka wins against Baptiste, she will face either Jasmine Paolini or Ons Jabeur in the fourth round next week.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
More Tennis News
On's Clubhouse Nights celebrated tennis culture at the Miami Open.
Emma Raducanu's ex-coach breaks his silence after the failed two-week trial.
Emma Raducanu shook up her coaching staff again in the middle of the Sunshine Double.
Lacoste takes over the 2025 Miami Open: new kits, fan fear, and events.
Iga Swiatek explained what happened with the Indian Wells ball kid and a change in her behavior.