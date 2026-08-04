New Balance Tennis Launches Stylish Seasonal Collections

The North American hard court season is in full swing, and New Balance has just launched seasonal collections extending all the way into the US Open and Asian swing. The brand-new head-to-toe collections offer the same gear worn by New Balance athletes like Coco Gauff, Tommy Paul, Jordan Thompson, and McCartney Kessler.

This collection represents New Balance's continued commitment to growing and investing in tennis, making its highest level of tennis performance and innovation accessible to players and fans at every level. Below is a breakdown of each capsule.

DC, Canada, and Cincinnati

New Balance collection for DC, Canada, and Cincinnati. | New Balance

New Balance athletes already debuted Heron Blue and Bright Mint colorways at the DC Open, and will continue in Canada and Cincinnati. The apparel and footwear collections launched yesterday at NewBalance.com.

New Balance collection for DC, Canada, and Cincinnati. | New Balance

A highlight this season is the debut of the new FuelCell 996v7. Meanwhile, Gauff's signature footwear (Coco CG2 and Coco Delray) will also be released in coordinated seasonal colorways.

US Open

New Balance collection for the US Open. | New Balance

Key styles include the Tournament NYC Top and Tournament NYC Short, plus everyday wear options like the Tournament NYC Hoodie and Graphic T-Shirt. The broader assortment features performance-driven tournament staples and off-court pieces designed to carry players through the hardcourt season, with prices ranging from $40 to $85.

New Balance has created apparel for the dynamic movement of women's tennis, with updated Tournament NYC silhouettes including the Tournament NYC Tank, Skort and Dress. The broader assortment also includes practice and everyday wear options like the NYC Hoodie and NYC Graphic T-Shirt, with prices ranging from $40 to $110.

New Balance footwear for the US Open. | New Balance

Gauff will debut a custom kit at the 2026 US Open. Fans can expect more details on her one-of-one look closer to the start of the tournament. Other athletes will wears Light Mars Yellow and Mint Water palette. New Balance's apparel and footwear collection for the US Open launched yesterday at NewBalance.com.

China, Tokyo, and Korea

New Balance Coco Delray. | New Balance

The Asian swing (China, Tokyo, and Korea) will feature kits in Mulled Wine, Fast Track, Pink Chalk, and Angora. While we have not yet seen the apparel options for the Asian Swing yet, there is a wide range of footwear already available.

The final colorways for China, Tokyo and Korea will launch online and at select retail locations on September 15.

New Balance Coco CG2. | New Balance

New Balance continues to take the principles of classic tennis DNA and give them a modern twist. They successfully created designs that feel familiar on the tennis court yet are still unique. Familiar tennis elements such as pleats, streamlined silhouettes and refined performance details carry throughout the collection.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.