Nike Celebrates Jannik Sinner & Madison Keys After Australian Open
The 2025 Australian Open is in the books, and tennis fans could not have asked for a more thrilling tournament. There were plenty of twists and turns, but ultimately, Nike came out on top.
On the women's side, 19-seed Madison Keys upset World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to clinch her first Grand Slam title at 29 years old. On the men's side, the top two ranked players faced off, with Jannik Sinner dominating Alexander Zverev.
Keys (as well as Sabalenka) and Sinner are Nike athletes. Tennis is as much style as it is performance, and Nike has a way of always getting the world's top athletes. Even better, Nike builds its athletes into legends with cool marketing.
After Keys finished off her Cinderella run in Melbourne, Nike quickly dropped an advertisement for the American tennis veteran. The social media post pictured Keys with the message, "It doesn't happen overnight. Until it does."
Nike's social media team captioned the post, "The difference between patience and persistence is your first major. Congrats @Madison_Keys on winning in Melbourne."
Keys turned pro in February 2009 on her 14th birthday and played her first of many matches on the WTA Tour level. However, the teen prodigy had to wait 15 years until her first Grand Slam title.
On the men's side, there was no dethroning the king. Sinner looked as dominant as ever, only dropping two sets en route to winning his third Grand Slam title.
In Nike's ad for Sinner, the 23-year-old is seen hitting a backhand next to the message, "Business as usual." The social media team captioned the post, "No. 1 in 2024. No. 1 in 2025. @janniksin shows how it's done again in Melbourne."
