Novak Djokovic Reveals MRI Results After Australian Open
The top two ranked men's players are set to face off in the 2025 Australian Open final on Sunday. However, many fans wanted to see Novak Djokovic, not Alexander Zverev, take on Jannik Sinner.
Djokovic sustained a leg injury during his quarterfinal match against Carlos Alcaraz, relying on painkillers and adrenaline to get him through the four-set match.
However, Djokovic quickly called it quits after dropping the first set of his semifinal match against Zverev. The abrupt decision resulted in boos from the crowd and ridicule on social media. Many tennis fans suspected Djokovic was faking an injury.
Djokovic just proved the fake injury theory false by sharing pictures of an MRI he had taken after the Australian Open. Djokovic shared the scan of his left hamstring on his official X account with the caption, "Thought I’d leave this here for all the sports injury "experts" out there."
We are no medical experts, but some online are speculating that it was a moderate to severe tear in Djokovic's left hamstring. There is no timetable for his return to action, but his recovery should take at least a few weeks.
Djokovic is at the point in his career where his body betrays him during Grand Slam tournaments. Day after day of grueling five-set matches combined with high mileage are resulting in injuries for the 37-year-old.
Djokovic has made it abundantly clear that he no longer cares about his ATP Ranking or smaller tournaments. The 24-time Grand Slam champion is focused on Majors and representing Serbia in international play.
Yet, Majors are the most physically demanding, and his path to the finals will continue to get more challenging as his ranking slides. The odds of Djokovic winning another Grand Slam seem far less likely today than they did earlier this week.
Djokovic is expected to play the ATP 500 Qatar Open in Doha, Qatar from February 17-22. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.