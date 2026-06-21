Nike Just Dropped Naomi Osaka's Wimbledon Dress Online

For years, Naomi Osaka has pushed Nike to release her Grand Slam tennis dresses to the public. The brand finally acquiesced, starting with her jellyfish-inspired kit at the 2026 Australian Open. The dresses drop before the Grand Slams and usually sell out before she steps on the court.

Even better, the surprise is not really spoiled, as she always dazzles with her walkout ensemble during warmups. With the 2026 Championships at Wimbledon rapidly approaching, Nike just dropped Osaka's tennis dress for the iconic grass court Major.

To the surprise of no one, it is already selling out fast. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what tennis players, fans, and shoppers must know about the new kit.

Shopping Information

Naomi Osaka's Nike Slam Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress. | Nike

The Naomi Osaka Slam Nike Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress is available for $185 in adult sizes at Nike.com. Currently, sizes XS (0-2) and XL (16-18) are already sold out.

According to Nike's product description the dress is, "Crafted for Naomi Osaka to wear on the grass runway, this dress celebrates a timeless Japanese art form.

Sweat-wicking tech helps her stay dry and comfortable, while the smooth, stretchy fabric allows her to play freely in this body-skimming design."

Design Details

Naomi Osaka's Nike Slam Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress. | Nike

Nike delves into more details in the inspiration for Osaka's kit. Precise cuts separate Kirigami from Origami, and this design draws from the Japanese art form.

The details on this dress honor Osaka's Japanese heritage while setting her up to stand out on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Seven different, carefully placed 3-D flowers ensure they won't interfere with her play. The stretchy knit fabric feels ultra-soft and smooth. Meanwhile, the woven pleats give way to a rounded hem on this body-skimming design.

Naomi Osaka x Nike

Naomi Osaka's Nike Slam Women's Dri-FIT Tennis Dress. | Nike

After wearing Yonex and adidas early in her career, Osaka signed a massive contract with Nike in 2019. She is the only player on the WTA Tour with her own signature collection available globally. Moreover, she is one of the few players on tour who transcends the sport and earns high marks from the fashion world.

Osaka is the WTA World No. 15 with a singles record of 12-6 with zero titles. She has won four Grand Slams, but has only reached the third round of Wimbledon three times. As always, all eyes will be on her when she walks onto the grass court later this month.

The 2026 Wimbledon Championships runs from June 29 through July 12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.