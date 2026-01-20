Naomi Osaka Makes Waves in Jellyfish Nike Kit at Australian Open

It is officially jellyfish season in Melbourne. Last week, Nike dropped Naomi Osaka's jellyfish-inspired kit for the 2026 Australian Open on its website. Naturally, Osaka had to take it a step further.

The four-time Grand Slam champion walked onto the court of Rod Laver Arena in the kit with a matching hat, skirt, and umbrella. It was yet another example of Osaka running circles around the sport when it comes to fashion.

Osaka's on-court look was a team effort between the Japanese superstar, Nike, and Hong Kong designer Robert Wun. Osaka dropped a hype video on social media for the kit just before her match began.

Luckily, Osaka was able to back up her splashy appearance with a first-round win. She defeated Antonia Ružić in three sets: 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Of course, Osaka was asked about her kit during her on-court interview after the win.

"Nike let me design this one," said Osaka. "It's modeled after a jellyfish. I'm so grateful that I get to do the things that I love. It's really beautiful, and shout-out Robert Wun for doing this for me."

Osaka confirmed the butterfly details were a nod to the iconic picture of the butterfly landing on her face at the 2021 Australian Open. "There's a butterfly on the hat. I don't know if you can see it, but there's a butterfly on the umbrella too. It has to do with the Australian Open that I won in 2021, which I guess is a long time ago."

According to Nike, the Naomi Osaka Slam Nike Dri-FIT Tennis Dress "takes her electric playing style down under. Nodding to the epic tennis tournament in Australia, this stretchy, sweat-wicking tennis dress is designed with cascading jellyfish-inspired ruffles to make her game sting."



The lacey dress features a sea-inspired blend of Copa, Light Liquid Lime, and White. The Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. Meanwhile, the mesh panel on the upper back offers breathability.

Osaka will face Sorana Cîrstea in the second round, and all eyes will be on her as she continues to make waves in the sports fashion world.

