Top 10 Fashion Statements of the 2026 French Open

The 2026 French Open is officially over, and it did not disappoint from a tennis or fashion perspective. Roland Garros is the most fashionable Grand Slam, and all of the major sportswear brands brought their best looks to Paris in hopes of stealing the show on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

We have had stronger years in recent history, so it is a top-heavy list. Nevertheless, ten on-court kits stood out the most. Below are the ten best fashion statements made at Roland Garros.

10. Flavio Cobolli

Flavio Cobolli wears On. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

It did not take long for the Swiss sportswear brand On to celebrate men's finalist Flavio Cobolli. Currently, the homepage of the website directs shoppers to his outfit: Court-T Fade and matching shorts in Nebula/White. Fans can shop the look at on.com.

9. Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev wears K-Swiss. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

As a '90s kid, I am drawn to teal/navy like a moth to light. Andre Rublev's K-Swiss outfit was a breath of fresh air on the windy clay courts. The headbands and sweatbands gain additional points for accessorizing. Fans can shop Rublev's Match Shirt and Shorts at kswiss.com.

8. Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka wears Nike. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Fans understandably want top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka to get her own custom Nike kits. Still, Sabalenka's Black/Light Crimson NikeCourt Slam Tennis Dress was popular enough to sell out on Nike.com.

7. Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe wears lululemon. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

We loved France Tiafoe's "Pool Party" blue kit last year, but his lululemon ShowZero Tennis Short Sleeve and Shorts in Club Blue were another strong showing in Paris. Fans can shop Tiafoe's look at lululemon.com.

6. Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev wears adidas. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Adidas has come a long way since their bumblebee outfits from two years ago. Men's champion Alexander Zverev, along with every other adidas athlete, rocked navy blue and white. Fans can shop the collection at adidas.com.

5. Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff wears New Balance. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Coco Gauff failed to defend her title, but she looked great in two custom New Balance kits. The custom dress featured a pleated skirt and mesh overlays awash in greys accented with pink. Fans can shop Gauff's signature collection at newbalance.com.

4. Eva Lys

Eva Lys wears Lacoste. | IMAGO / Schreyer

As the official partner of Roland Garros, Lacoste did not disappoint. Eva Lys rocked the Sleeveless Ultra Dry Stretch Tennis Polo and Shorts in two shades of green. Fans can shop Lys' collection at lacoste.com.

3. Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic wears Lacoste. | IMAGO / BSR Agency

I'm biased because I literally went out and bought Novak Djokovic's Lacoste kit. However, his On-Court Polo in Rose Pale Shorts in Orange was my personal favorite. Also, let us not forget the custom wolf jacket he wore onto the court. Fans can shop Djokovic's collection at lacoste.com.

2. Marta Kostyuk

Marta Kostyuk wears Wilson. | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Wilson Tennis has been on an unstoppable run, much like Marta Kostyuk. Her grey tennis dress was simple, yet elegant. Fans can shop the collection at Wilson.com.

1. Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka wears Nike. | IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Naomi Osaka is in a league of her own. Her custom gold Nike kit was inspired by the Eiffel Tower at night, but it was her gowns she wore onto the court before matches that drove fans wild. Fans can shop Osaka's signature collection at Nike.com.