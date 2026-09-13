Nike and Kallmeyer Debut a New Tennis Centre Sneaker for the US Open

NYC-based luxury label Kallmeyer has teamed up with Nike on a modern version of the brand’s iconic Tennis Centre silhouette for this year’s US Open, a lifestyle shoe rooted in the look of vintage tennis footwear. The collaboration was released on September 8th, 2026, during the heat of the US Open’s second week in Flushing Meadows.

The Nike Kallmeyer Tennis Centre

Kallmeyer’s take on Nike’s classic design strips the shoe down to its core elements. It comes in a custom “Travertine” colorway built around light grey suede, with leather and antique brass accents designed to develop a patina the more it’s worn. Details include hand-done stitching around the heel, a cut-edge tongue, a custom paisley gold-and-black logo tag on the inside, and antiqued brass lace dubraes that carry Kallmeyer’s branding.

This collaboration marks the label’s first-ever product launch with Nike, and rather than adding technical performance details, Kallmeyer intentionally moved the silhouette away from its on-court roots entirely. “We stripped it back to its essence,” Daniella Kallmeyer said about their approach to the shoe’s design.

Nike x Kallmeyer Partnership

The collaboration draws from a trip to the US Open with Nike last year, which Kallmeyer said sparked a conversation about tennis’s growing crossover into fashion and culture. “We were talking about how there’s been this amazing rise in interest from fashion, arts, culture, [and] community in sports,” she said. “It’s something that brings people together,” Kallmeyer continued.

Afterward, Nike approached her with a specific pitch to revive a classic design for the US Open, essentially asking her to reimagine one of its most iconic tennis shoes to be relevant for today’s culture. “I jumped at that opportunity. I love a prompt like that,” said Kallmeyer.

Kallmeyer’s relationship with Nike began years ago over a shared enthusiasm for women’s sports, and she described the collaboration as an extension of her philosophy that fashion pieces are meant to be worn. “For this project, Nike came to me saying that they wanted to revive this iconic silhouette as the interest in tennis has been on the rise, and they wanted to make the Centre culturally relevant again,” she said.

Release Details

The Kallmeyer x Nike Tennis Centre retails for $160 and is now available at Nike, Kallmeyer, the SNKRS app, Shopbop, Net-a-Porter, and FWRD. WTA player Amanda Anisimova stars in the collaboration’s campaign, which Kallmeyer has called an “organic blending of worlds.”

Nike’s US Open Campaign

The Kallmeyer collaboration is just one part of Nike’s footwear campaign at this year’s US Open. Nike has made Carlos Alcaraz the on-court face of a Travis Scott collab, outfitted Aryna Sabalenka with bold new mesh kits for the tournament, released a special-edition Naomi Osaka Zoom GP Challenge 1.5 design, and dropped an “Everyone Watches Women’s Sports” shirt collection featuring Osaka, Sabalenka, and Qinwen Zheng.

Between the representation from stars on-court and Kallmeyer’s off-court lifestyle spin, Nike has used this year’s tournament to push its tennis footwear more than ever before.