Aryna Sabalenka Debuts More Bold Nike Looks At the US Open

We’re only a few rounds into the 2026 US Open, and Aryna Sabalenka is already making headlines again with her bold new looks. They are all custom-made by Nike, her sponsor, and feature a unique mesh look that further emphasizes the brand’s basketball theme at this year’s tournament.

Exhibition Match Outfit

During the US Open’s Fan Week, Sabalenka played an exhibition match with Novak Djokovic against Katerina Siniakova and Henry Patten. There, she wore a black mesh tennis dress with white piping on the sides over a bright orange sports bra. She also had matching bright orange shorts underneath the dress.

The see-through nature of Sabalenka’s mesh dress drew criticism from fans online. Many called the outfit inappropriate for a Grand Slam tournament, and one comment from an Aryna Sabalenka fan account even suggested it was the worst outfit the WTA No. 1 player had ever worn.

Sabalenka’s Response to Backlash

When asked about her outfit’s backlash online, Sabalenka responded, "I love basically everything about my outfit. I love that it's different. I love that this outfit is bold. Whatever people [are] saying on [the] Internet, I heard they probably didn't like it … it's funny for me."

She continued, saying, "When Nike was pretty simple and standard, they were complaining. When Nike went really cool and fun and trying to get back, they always complain. So who cares about people, right? All that matters for me is that I love it."

First Round Kit

Sabalenka arrived at her first-round match against Colombian player Camila Osorio in the same bright orange bra and shorts as her exhibition match, but this time with a mesh orange tennis dress with white piping down the sides.

When asked about her custom Nike looks, Sabalenka made sure to emphasize the reason for the mesh: "This year it was super special for Nike … it was always related to different sports. Surfing for Australian Open, ballet for Roland Garros, cricket for Wimbledon. Now it's basketball and we're in New York. Isn't it the perfect fit?"

Sabalenka won her first-round match against Osorio in straight sets (6-2, 6-4).

Second Round Kit

Sabalenka arrived at her second-round match against neutral athlete Polina Iatcenko in an all-black version of her first-round outfit. She wore a black sports bra and matching shorts with the mesh black-and-white tennis dress from her Fan Week exhibition match.

Sabalenka won her second-round match against Iatcenko also in straight sets (6-1, 6-1).

On-Court Jewelry

In all 2026 US Open matches, Sabalenka has been wearing a stunning necklace, bracelet, and drop earrings from New York-based jeweler Material Good. The two-time US Open champion has been a friend to the brand for years and has worn various custom-made pieces from them at other Grand Slam tournaments.

Sabalenka’s US Open jewelry yellow gold ensemble includes sapphire, garnet, tourmaline, and other gemstones and is worth over $400,000 thanks to the 127 carats involved. These specific pieces and the brand’s entire collection are reportedly inspired by the buzzing energy and multicultural makeup of New York City.