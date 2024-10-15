Nike Slashes Prices on Rafael Nadal's Tennis Shoes & Apparel
Last Friday, tennis fans were let down to learn Rafael Nadal formally announced his retirement. It came as no surprise, but it was still bittersweet. There are only three more chances to see Nadal play before his legendary career comes to an end.
However, there is a silver lining for athletes and fans. Besides his 22 Grand Slam titles and clay court dominance, Nadal is known for incredible kits on the court.
Currently, Nike is hosting a site-wide sale that has resulted in major discounts for Nadal's signature apparel and footwear collection. Online shoppers can purchase Nadal's tennis shoes with his performance and lifestyle apparel for less than the retail price of most styles on the Nike website.
While many of Nadal's most iconic on-court kits sold out a long time ago, fans will recognize the apparel he wore on the court during the 2024 season online.
Some of the biggest savings include Nadal's tennis shoes, the NikeCourt Zoom Vapor Cage 4 Rafa, which have been marked down from $160 to $137. Additionally, Nadal's NikeCourt Dri-Fit Tennis T-shirts have been marked down from $40 to $35.
These might seem like small savings, but that is before an extra 25% is deducted by using the code "winning" at checkout. Nike's online sales event will not last forever, nor will its inventory of Nadal's signature apparel and footwear. So, athletes and fans should act fast.
Nadal first signed with Nike at the age of 13, where he earned just $500,000 over five years. In 2008, he signed a 10-year contract extension worth over $10 million per year. In 2018, another five-year extension was signed for $10 million per year, according to Yahoo Sports.
Throughout Nadal's partnership with Nike, he has starred in several marketing campaigns and debuted many of the brand's latest tennis gear. With his retirement from the sport, it remains unclear if he will remain with Nike after his playing days are over.
Meanwhile, Nike has already begun building around the next generation of tennis players. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are reportedly the face of Nike Tennis going forward. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.