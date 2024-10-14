Wimbledon Gives Fans Rare Glimpse of Grass Courts in Autumn
Is it too soon to yearn for summer? Fall just began in the Northern Hemisphere, and the blistering heat has finally cooled off. Additionally, this year's WTA and ATP tours are almost over.
As the leaves turn colors and the grass begins to go dormant, it is normal to wonder what happens to the beautiful grass courts at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club during Autumn. (Especially given the fact that Wimbledon has been in the news so much this week for its replace line judges.)
Luckily for fans, Wimbledon's social media team rarely misses an opportunity to highlight its rich history and picturesque facilities.
Last week, Wimbledon gave fans a rare sneak peek at what its iconic grass courts and flower-adorned stadium walls look like during the Fall. Check out the cerebral 34-second video above for a detailed look.
According to the Wimbledon website, the venue's grass courts are in play from May to September (except Centre Court and other Show Courts which are used only for The Championships). It also goes into great detail on the strict calendar followed to maintain the surface.
Additionally, its courts are sown with 100 percent Perennial Ryegrass (since 2001) to improve durability and strengthen the sward to withstand better the increasing wear of the modern game.
The grass plant itself has to survive in this dry soil. Expert research has again shown that a cut height of 8mm (since 1995) is the optimum for present day play and survival.
The 2024 Wimbledon gentlemen's singles title was won by defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated Novak Djokovic in a rematch of the previous year's final.
The 2024 Wimbledon ladies' singles title was won by Barbora Krejčíková, who defeated Jasmine Paolini. Fans eager for next year's Grand Slam can mark their calendars for June 30- July 15, 2025.