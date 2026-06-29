Novak Djokovic's Lacoste Jacket Had a Hidden Message at Wimbledon

Every tennis fan expects Naomi Osaka to grab headlines in the fashion world with her custom Nike kits and walkout attire — which she did today. But Novak Djokovic and Lacoste were a close second.

Staying within the strict dress code at the All England Club, Djokovic wore an all-white Lacoste kit. However, it was his custom white blazer with green piping that added a touch of elegance to the men's singles draw.

Djokovic's Lacoste Jacket Details

Novak Djokovic wears Lacoste at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. | IMAGO / PsnewZ

The jacket included an embroidered patch on the left breast pocket reading, "Lacoste" and "N.D." as well as a crocodile and what looks like a goat. Even more impressively, the jacket included a hidden message inside the left side of the jacket.

According to tennis fans and different translation tools online, the message reads: "A hero is not the one who strikes, but the one who endures injustice and forgives." According to another translation, it reads, "A hero is not the one who beats others, but the one who suffers injustice and forgives."

Novak Djokovic's Wimbledon Kit

Novak Djokovic wears Lacoste at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships. | IMAGO / PsnewZ

The rest of Djokovic's on-court kit included the Lacoste Tennis x Novak Djokovic On Court Polo ($155), Men's Lacoste Tennis x Novak Djokovic Shorts ($110), and Asics Men's Court FF 3 Tennis Shoes in a player-exclusive colorway.

Just before the start of Wimbledon, Lacoste launched the Novak Djokovic GOAT Collection in very limited supplies. It has not taken long for the apparel and accessories to sell out in most sizes. However, fans can still try to shop the collection at Lacoste.com.

Novak Djokovic x Lacoste

Novak Djokovic's Lacoste socks and ASICS tennis shoes. | IMAGO / PsnewZ

Djokovic has worn various brands throughout his career, but Lacoste has been the best match. The 24-time Grand Slam champion wore adidas from 2007-2009 (one Grand Slam), Sergio Tacchini from 2010-2012 (four Grand Slam titles), Uniqlo from 2012-2016 (seven Grand Slam titles), and Lacoste since 2017 (12 Grand Slam titles).

As for today's match, Djokovic is currently playing Wu Yibing. It is the first match in a very tricky draw that includes top-ranked Jannik Sinner on his side of the bracket.

Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic wears Lacoste at Wimbledon. | IMAGO / Action Plus

Currently, Djokovic is the ATP World No. 8 with a singles record of 9-4 with zero titles. He did not play any warm-up tournaments on grass before the start of Wimbledon, but assured the media that he felt much better now than before (and after) Roland-Garros.

The 2026 Wimbledon Championships run through July 12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.