Qinwen Zheng Shows Off Her Nike Kits for Indian Wells

The Sunshine Swing is upon us, and it starts with the glamorous BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. All of the world's top players team up with their brands to debut new gear in the Coachella Valley.

Naturally, Qinwen Zheng is poised to make headlines in the sports and fashion world. The Chinese superstar transcends tennis and regularly graces the covers of fashion magazines worldwide. On Sunday night, Zheng gave fans a sneak peek at her three Nike kits for the 2026 Sunshine Swing.

Qinwen Zheng's Nike Kits

Zheng shared a selfie in three kits with the caption, "My new Nike outfit for Sunshine swing 2026 🥰💙💚 @nike always makes wonderful stuff right?"

The kits featured monochromatic styles consisting of yellow/black, blue/white, and black/white. The tank tops, shorts, and tennis skirts are all unreleased throughout most of the world.

However, Zheng's Nike Advantage Dri-Fit tank is available in China. Tennis players and fans should expect a global release of each piece in the near future. In the meantime, fans can shop the brand's entire collection at Nike.com.

Qinwen Zheng's Nike Partnership

Despite not yet having won a Grand Slam title, Zheng is a major pillar in the future of Nike Tennis. The iconic American brand has largely forgotten about the sport, but has made Zheng a focal point in its global marketing campaigns.

Zheng is one of just three WTA players to get a Nike t-shirt released globally, and has her own signature collection in Asian markets. She even planned a major on-court reveal at the 2025 French Open, but changed her mind at the last moment.

At the same time, Zheng is not worried about calling out Nike for its faulty shoes during last year's grass court season.

Qinwen Zheng's 2026 Season

Currently, Zheng is the WTA world No. 23 with a singles record of 2-1. After missing a significant amount of time last year with an elbow injury, Zheng has looked strong in 2026.

She missed the Australian Open before losing to its champion, Elena Rybakina, in the Qatar Open. Zheng pulled out of the Dubai Tennis Championships due to illness.

The 2026 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. The outdoor hard-court tournament is a Masters 1000 event on the ATP and WTA tours. The iconic event runs from March 4-15, 2026.

