Why Do It? Carlos Alcaraz and Qinwen Zheng Star in New Nike Campaign
Tennis fans often lament the lack of attention Nike gives to tennis. However, two of the world's top players appeared in the brand's latest marketing campaign.
Nike is reintroducing "Just Do It" to a new generation with the launch of its latest campaign, "Why Do It?" The anthem film features 11 athletes, including Carlos Alcaraz and Qinwen Zheng.
When Nike launched "Just Do It" in 1988, it was more than a tagline; it was a call to action. Now, after nearly four decades of inspiring athletes to reach their dreams through "Just Do It," Nike is reintroducing the iconic rallying cry to a new generation.
The new slogan is designed to connect with young athletes where they are. The campaign reframes greatness as a choice, not an outcome — handing "Just Do It" to today's generation and emboldening them to write the next chapter.
"Tennis teaches you quickly that you can't control everything, but you can always choose to fight for that next point," said Alcaraz in the press release. "Sport is about that courage to keep going, to stay fearless and to believe in yourself no matter the pressure or the moment."
The campaign reminds athletes across all backgrounds and disciplines that trying still counts, and failing is part of the process. It also reinforces Nike's leadership in shaping the future of sport and the brand's dedication to serving and inspiring every athlete.
The Nike athletes featured in the "Why Do It?" film embody a new version of what it means to "Just Do It" today. They come from different sports, backgrounds, and stages in their careers. What unites them, however, is the choice to keep going, especially when it's hard.
