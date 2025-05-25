Qinwen Zheng Ditched Her Custom Nike Outfit at French Open
WTA World No. 7 Qinwen Zheng is a major part of Nike's plans for women's tennis. Zheng is the face of Nike Tennis in China and has a growing presence in the North American market.
Nike even had major plans for a dramatic pre-match outfit that would have gone viral on social media—but Zheng nixed the idea.
Earlier today, Zheng defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the first round: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. After the match, Zheng was asked about her on-court kit and revealed that it was not the original plan.
Zheng prefaced her story by saying, "I think everyone knows that Paris is indeed a very fashionable place. It's also home to many designer brands, and a lot of great designs originate from here."
"As you can see, today, I'm actually wearing a special outfit that Nike designed for me. It was originally meant to be worn for my walk-on," Zheng said as she motioned to her skirt.
"It's designed to be quickly pulled apart," said Zheng with a pulling gesture. "But I didn't want people to think I was too fashion on the court. So, I chose to stick with my regular kit."
"Now that the match is over, I can change into the skirt I like. This was actually a very fresh and bold design by Nike, and I really love the kit they prepared for me."
In advance of the 2025 French Open, Nike launched Zheng's signature line in China. The apparel collection included the NikeCourt Slam Dri-FIT Zheng Qinwen Women's Tennis Vest and matching Tennis Skirt in Hydrangea Purple/Dark Red/Black.
Best of all, the longer version of the tennis skirt Zheng was so proud of is also available online. However, Zheng made it clear that tennis comes before fashion (even if it is an outfit she truly enjoys wearing).
The 22-year-old has a massive portfolio of sponsors but understands that she can be an all-time great. Last August, Zheng won an Olympic gold medal for China on the clay courts in Paris. It was the crowning achievement of her breakout year, and Nike capitalized on it with a global campaign.
Zheng currently has a record of 14-8 with zero titles. She faces Emiliana Arango in the second round on Wednesday, May 28. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
