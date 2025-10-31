Tennis Fans are Buzzing Over the 2025 WTA Finals Portrait
The world's best women's tennis players have spent the past few days in Saudi Arabia preparing for the 2025 WTA Finals. While the elite eight singles players are focused on winning the year-end tournament, fans have clamored for the official player's portrait.
No sport is as closely tied to the fashion world as tennis, and this year's annual photo shoot did not disappoint.
All of the players served up incredible style, highlighting how sport and style continue to fuel the game's global growth and cultural appeal.
Starting from the left, Jessica Pegula wore Talbot Runhof and her shoes were from Manolo Blahnik. Jasmine Paolini wore a Brunello Cucinelli dress and matching shoes.
Madison Keys wore a Lela Rose dress, and her jewelry is from Brilliant Earth (Keys is a Brilliant Earth ambassador). Standing in the center is Iga Swiatek, wearing Lurline. A custom-designed dress by the brand, which was founded by a Saudi sister duo.
Amanda Anisimova wore a dress from ALC, jewelry from Apoa, and her shoes came from Manolo Blahnik. From there, Aryna Sabalenka wore an Alberta Ferretti and a watch from Audemars Piguet.
Coco Gauff continued her partnership with Miu Miu in a custom-designed dress with jewelry from Apoa. Last but not least, Elena Rybakina wore a Staud dress and earrings from David Webb.
"It was nice to see everyone dressed up in different fashions and styles, and it's always fun to get glammed up," said Gauff, the reigning WTA Finals singles champion.
"We go all year, tournament to tournament, in sweats and workout gear. This was an opportunity to showcase our personalities and our style, and be showcased in a different light as a whole."
Gauff and Sabalenka continue to dominate social media with their catchy TikTok posts. Both players documented their transformation from tennis champion to runway model with viral videos.
This year, the official portraits were captured by award-winning Yemeni-Egyptian-American artist Yumna Al-Arashi at the beautiful Bab AlSaad Resort, a cultural retreat in the historic district of Diriyah.
Tennis fans picked their favorites, but there was no real clear winner as all of the players ate up the photo shoot. Some fans preferred last year's photo shoot due to the players' style and the photo shoot. However, the comments were overwhelmingly positive on social media, which is a real achievement.
All eight singles players will compete for $15.5 million in record prize money at the event, with an undefeated singles champion earning an unprecedented $5.235 million. In addition to winning the biggest prize in the history of women's sports, the victorious singles champion will lift the Billie Jean King Trophy.
The 2025 WTA Finals runs through November 1-8. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.