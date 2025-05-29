Lululemon's 'Pool Party' Kits Make a Splash at French Open
The start of Roland Garros opened with a huge splash for lululemon ambassadors Frances Tiafoe and Leylah Fernandez.
Tiafoe entered the second Grand Slam of the season wearing a monochromatic kit in lululemon's summer color: a bright blue titled 'Pool Party.' It is part of the the brand's festive summer plans and available online in the men's tennis collection.
The American wore UV-Protective Striped Mesh Tennis T-Shirt ($88) and Striped Mesh Tennis Short 7" ($78) in the brilliant blue, complete with matching shoes, socks, headband, and arm sleeve all in the same blue.
Tiafoe's warmup coat was a light zip-up windbreak in a darker blue to offset the lighter monochromatic kit underneath.
His kit is specially designed with breathable, striped mesh fabric that uses special Lycra fibers to maintain the shape of the kit, as well as sweat-wicking fabric that reduces excess sweat.
The bright blue is a part of lululemon's seasonal campaign, embracing brighter colors that represent the vibrancy of summer and stand out against the terracotta clay.
Fernandez wore the Wrap-Front Tennis Dress ($148) in Pool Party with Club Blue accents for her first match. The dress' Ultralu Fabric gives additional support and extra stretch for increased movement.
The dress takes inspiration from traditional ballet skirts with a sleek wrapped skirt held together with a dark blue lie and silver lululemon pin.
With ballet-core still high in demand, lululemon combines minimalist dance style with on-court demands for a twist on the classic tennis dress. The pieces are available online in the women's tennis collection.
Luckily for athletes and fans who cannot make the trip to Paris, they can bring the pool party home. Both sets are available for purchase online at lululemon's website.
Even better, they can expect more exciting drops from lululemon throughout the summer. Tiafoe and Fernandez continue to bring a cool, refreshing look to every tournament.
