Why Emma Raducanu Isn't Done With Nike Entirely

Last week, Emma Raducanu grabbed headlines in the tennis and fashion world with the announcement of her new Uniqlo partnership. Raducanu has already been spotted training in Uniqlo gear, and will make her official on-court debt at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

In addition to representing Uniqlo on the tennis court, Raducanu will promote LifeWear internationally. She will play an active role in designing her on-court apparel and will participate in community-engagement activities.

Raducanu isn't done with Nike yet

While the massive new deal is a major victory for Raducanu — and yet another reminder of Nike's declining presence in tennis — the top-ranked British star is not out of business with the iconic American sportswear brand just yet.

Consistent with the reporting and official announcement, Raducanu's Uniqlo deal does not include footwear. Since officially joining Uniqlo, Raducanu continues to wear Nike tennis shoes on the court during practice.

Raducanu's tennis shoe options

It is possible that Raducanu continues to represent Nike in a much smaller capacity by wearing the brand's performance tennis shoes on the court during matches. Or she could become a footwear free agent and seek a more lucrative sneaker deal with another brand.

Usually, when tennis players leave an apparel brand, they also announce a new footwear sponsor. For example, Taylor Fritz left Nike to wear BOSS apparel and ASICS tennis shoes. However, Frances Tiafoe left Nike for lululemon and never officially announced a partnership with K-Swiss tennis shoes.

Raducanu's future with Uniqlo

Emma to start with this new chapter. pic.twitter.com/dHlK3RERsf — UNIQLO_Ambassadors (@UQAmbassadors) February 26, 2026

"I am very pleased to join UNIQLO and to work closely with its amazing team of Global Brand Ambassadors," Raducanu said this week. "Uniqlo and I share many values and perspectives on life, culture, and society. I am excited to inspire and engage young people everywhere."

Her initiatives include the UNIQLO Next Generation Development Program, which offers coaching events for skilled young tennis players and young players from underserved areas, and support for communities in need through UNIQLO Peace for All and The Heart of LifeWear initiatives.

Raducanu at Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu’s practice session in Indian Wells



wearing Uniqlo merch for the first time pic.twitter.com/oE0rmWua2R — 🦖 (@RamoFootball) February 28, 2026

Raducanu is currently the WTA world No. 25 with a singles record of 6-6. Despite her mediocre record, Raducanu has enjoyed some highlight moments this season. Most notably, her finals run at the Transylvania Open.

The 2026 BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. The outdoor hard-court tournament is a Masters 1000 event on the ATP and WTA tours. The iconic event runs from March 4-15, 2026.

Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis style news from the court and beyond.