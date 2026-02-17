Frances Tiafoe's Lululemon Kit Lands Him in Hot Water at Delray Beach

American men's tennis star Frances Tiafoe looked like a million bucks as always during his opening match against Rinky Hijikata at the Delray Beach Open (Delray Beach ATP 250) on Tuesday night.

Tiafoe defeated Hijikata in straight sets: 6-4, 6-4. The 28-year-old wore the lululemon Ventilated Sleeveless Tennis Shirt in black to match his camo Pace Breaker Athletic Shorts. However, Tiafoe's kit landed him in hot water with the tournament.

The reason Tiafoe had to cover one of his logos is clearly stated in the ATP Tour rulebook. Players can have two logos on the front of their shirts. Tiafoe had a lululemon logo, a UKG logo (a human resources company, and a Barclays branding (a financial institution).

Cray. Tiafoe getting checked for too many logos pic.twitter.com/qfkFsHdBpO — The Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast (@shaptennispod) February 17, 2026

However, Tiafoe has worn the three logos on each of his kits at the Australian Open and Dallas Open before playing in Delray Beach.

However, those kits had sleeves, where the company's branding appeared. Players are allowed two further logos on their sleeves in addition to the apparel brand's logo on the chest (three total).

Tiafoe began his professional career with adidas before switching to Nike in 2017. After eight years, Tiafoe officially signed with lululemon in January 2025 and has worn K-Swiss tennis shoes on the court.

Frances Tiafoe wears lululemon at the Australian Open. | IMAGO / AAP

Tiafoe's partnership with lululemon has been a match made in heaven, as the Canadian brand has outfitted the American star in some incredible custom kits (some of which have been released to the public).

Tiafoe is the ATP world No. 28 with a singles record of 4-3. After a rough campaign last year, Tiafoe cleaned house and fired multiple members of his team.

The eighth-seeded Tiafoe's next match is against Zachary Svajda or Aleksandar Kovacevic in the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Feb. 18.

Frances Tiafoe wears lululemon at the Dallas Open. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Delray Beach Open runs through Sunday, Feb. 22. The outdoor hard-court tournament has a prize money of $700,045 for the champion. Top contenders like Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, Flavio Cobolli, and Learner Tien are still in the draw - so Tiafoe has his work cut out for him.

