Chelsea vs Djurgarden: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Conference League clash
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Djurgarden in the Conference League.
All eyes are on Chelsea on Thursday night as they look to book their spot in this month's final in Wroclaw, Poland.
Chelsea have placed one foot in the final after a 4-1 victory in Sweden last week in the first leg, to give themselves a comfortable advantage heading to west London for the return leg.
Silverware this season will represent Maresca's first in charge of the Blues in his debut campaign, as well as the first Men's trophy of the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership.
"For me, winning a trophy this season - and the Conference League trophy - is a statement that you can say: Chelsea are back," said Maresca pre-match. "From there, it's a good starting point to building the winning mentality and winning trophies."
He added: "When you are in a competition and you have the pressure to win it is not the same. The most important thing is to convince the player that there is no easy game.
"We mentioned the second leg at home (against Legia Warsaw) when we struggled and lost and could have conceded more goals. It is complicated. We start from the qualifying play-offs, not even the league phase. We are going to try and win it."
The job is not done yet with Djurgarden looking to complete a shock, historic comeback against the Blues. Although it seems impossible, anything can happen. It's over to Chelsea to ensure they complete a professional job to claim another win to progress.
Here are the confirmed teams from Stamford Bridge for the Conference League tie between Chelsea and Djurgarden.
Chelsea
Starting XI: Jorgensen, Gusto, Tosin, Badiashile, Cucurella, Acheampong, James (c), Walsh, Dewsbury-Hall, Sancho, George
Bench: Bergstrom, Sanchez, Antwi, Chalobah, Colwill, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Neto, Palmer, Jackson, Mhueka
Djurgarden
Starting XI: Rinne, Bergh, Une, Tenho, Kosugi, Finndell, Stensson, Gulliksen, Priske, Haarala, Nguen
Bench: Croon, Danielson, Mulugeta, Manneh, Selfvén, Persson