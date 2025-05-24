Chelsea's Champions League dream hangs in balance in biggest match of Boehly-Clearlake era
Chelsea have the chance to achieve their target of Champions League qualification against fellow chasers Nottingham Forest on the final day of the Premier League season.
Their day of destiny has arrived. They are 90 minutes away from returning to Europe's elite club competition. It is arguably the biggest game of the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership so far regarding the Men's side, since their takeover in May 2022.
Chelsea are in the driving seat. They currently occupy fifth place, which would be enough to secure Champions League football next season. Victory would ensure Enzo Maresca's side do not need to rely on results elsewhere.
A draw would require Aston Villa and/or Newcastle to drop points in their respective matches, while defeat at the City Ground would boost Forest's chances of Champions League qualification and all but end Chelsea's hopes.
READ MORE: How Chelsea can secure Champions League qualification vs Nottingham Forest
It's been a challenging three years since Boehly-Clearlake took over from Roman Abramovich - from a club that was used to winning trophies every season, to one that hasn’t lifted silverware since the Club World Cup triumph in February 2022.
Chelsea have also not qualified for the Champions League under the new ownership. Their last appearance came in the 2022/23 season, which had already been confirmed prior to the takeover being finalised.
The mood of the supporters once the full-time whistle is blown by referee Anthony Taylor at the City Ground will be one of either jubilation and relief at returning to the Champions League, or of anger, frustration, and renewed questions about the direction of the project.
Although, as previously reported by The Daily Telegraph, those inside the club would view missing out on Champions League qualification as a disappointment rather than a crisis, pressure from supporters on the players, manager and hierarchy would undoubtedly intensify.
Maresca's job is not thought to be under threat should Chelsea fall short. However, the 45-year-old is well aware of what’s at stake, admitting: "They are aware this is the game, an important game, the last one, and the most important one because if we are able to finish well it’s a good thing for everyone at Chelsea."
It now all comes down to one game - 90 minutes of football that could mark the beginning of a new chapter under Boehly and Clearlake. There is a fine line between success, progress, and underachievement at Stamford Bridge. Can Chelsea hold their nerve and deliver under the biggest pressure they’ve faced all season? The time has finally come to find out.