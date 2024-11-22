Pedro Neto ready to learn big Chelsea decision as Enzo Maresca decides Leicester City team
If there's one Chelsea summer signing who deserves praise for their contributions this season, then it's Pedro Neto.
The 24-year-old winger has settled in nicely at Stamford Bridge since completing a £54m move from fellow Premier League side Wolves in August.
Neto has scored three goals for the Blues, with his latest strike being their crucial equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal.
His energy, pace and crossing are just some of his other attributes alongside goalscoring and he is worthy of a reward against Leicester City on Saturday.
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has an almost entirely fit squad for the Premier League clash apart from injured captain Reece James.
Noni Madueke has been the preferred right winger for the Italian so far this season as he has started in ten of their 11 league fixtures.
The 22-year-old netted in Chelsea's UEFA Conference League qualifying 2-0 first leg win over Servette before excelling in the 6-2 victory at Wolves by scoring a hat-trick.
However, aside from his equalising goal in the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, it could be argued that Madueke's form has declined in recent weeks.
His substitution against Arsenal saw Neto shift to the right wing despite him starting on the left, a move that was an instant success.
Just two minutes after Madueke went off for Mykhailo Mudryk, Neto fired into the bottom corner from outside the area to level the scoring.
The Portuguese international was a standout performer before his goal and could have had an assist earlier in the match had Malo Gusto not head the ball over the bar.
Whilst he can play on the left wing, Neto is much more suited on the right as most of his 38 goal contributions for Wolves came from that position.
He has only started five Premier League matches for Chelsea this season but is deserving of a sixth this weekend against Leicester.
Maresca has a big decision to make at the King Power Stadium as both Neto and Madueke enjoyed strong international breaks.
The former scored for Portugal in their 5-1 win against Poland and the latter picked up an assist when England beat Greece 3-0.
Madueke's tally of five goals for the season is two more than Neto's although he is yet to assist for Chelsea whereas his fellow right winger has done so three times.
It may therefore be time for Maresca to switch things up a little bit and start the former Wolves star in attack for the Blues this weekend.
Neto will have to be careful not to get booked though as a yellow card against the Foxes would hand him a one-game suspension in the Premier League.
However, it's the perfect opportunity for him to continue his fine form for Chelsea against a Leicester side who have struggled this season.
Maresca also knows that if he does wish to make a change then he can call upon Madueke, which is a testament to his squad's excellent depth.