Enzo Maresca's promising £100m Estevao admission offers Chelsea fans excitement

Estevao Willian is flying already in his first year at Chelsea and the signs are pointing to potential greatness at Stamford Bridge.

The 18-year-old made the decision to join Chelsea from Palmeiras and finalised his transfer to west London over the summer.

He has been an instant hit within the Chelsea squad and has made an instant impact when called upon.

Estevao has already contributed four goals and an assist in his first 16 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions this term, with head coach Enzo Maresca managing his minutes to ensure he adapts to his new life in England.

His most recent goal came in the 2-2 draw against Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Whenever Estevao features for Chelsea he brings an instant lift of mood, a trait clubs, players and fans can only dream of. Eden Hazard used to be that individual for Chelsea, now it looks like Estevao is taking over the baton years later.

After coming on as a substitute to play an impactful role in Chelsea's 3-0 win against Wolves, Estevao was lauded by his manager, Maresca, and teammates.

Earlier this week, the CIES Football Observatory data company valued Estevao at over £100m and Maresca believes the Brazilian teenager is worthy of the price tag.

He said: "You can see that, absolutely. He's top, he's a talent. Again, we are trying to help him to adapt and to give him the right minutes.

"He's doing fantastic. For this club, in the next 5-10 years, he will be a top, top player.

"The reason why fans pay tickets is because they want to see players like Estevao, like Cole (Palmer).

"People are happy when they are inside the pitch. The only difference is that Estevao arrived from Brazil, he needs a little bit to adapt."

Maresca has been criticised by sections for not starting Estevao more regularly, particularly with Palmer's injury absence. But the Chelsea head coach won't let his plan for the teenager be sidetracked as he eyes the long-term, rather than just short-term, gains.

The Chelsea head coach offered an exciting update on the attacker, who he confirms will 'slowly, slowly' start for the Blues on a regular basis in the future.

"Slowly, slowly, for sure, (he's) going to start again for us in the future," Maresca revealed, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"When Estevao was inside (the pitch), the energy raised.

"It's because people love that kind of player. So we are happy that he can help the team and also the fans, they can be happy."

Estevao was denied an assist in the win over Wolves for Joao Pedro's goal to put Chelsea two goals ahead, after his cutback was deflected on the way to his fellow Brazilian.

Joao Pedro was full of compliments for Estevao post-match. When speaking to Sky Sports, Joao Pedro admitted: "Everyone knows Estevao is a talent, when he came on he always wants to show his ability.

"Today (Saturday) again he gave the assist to me, I'm very happy for him because he's adapted very quickly. We're here to help him."

Estevao will now join up with the Brazil squad for their November friendlies against Senegal and Tunisia.

