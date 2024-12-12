Astana vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news for Conference League clash
The team news is in from the Almaty Ortalyk Stadium ahead of Chelsea's Conference League clash against FC Astana on Thursday.
Enzo Maresca's side have won all four of their League Phase matches so far and are on the brink of confirming their spot in the last-16 of the Conference League.
Chelsea have scored 18 goals in the competition against KAA Gent, Panathinaikos, FC Noah and 1. FC Heidenheim and will be looking to add to that tally in a very cold Almaty, Kazakhstan on Thursday.
"I've said many times already about this competition; the main target is to get to the next stage, and then the next one," responded Maresca on Chelsea being favourites to win the competition.
"Then when we achieve the next one, the target is to get to the next one. I don't like to think about four or five months ahead."
The Blues will be playing in below freezing conditions and Maresca has left most of the first-team players who feature in the Premier League back in England as they prepare to face Brentford on Sunday.
READ MORE: Astana vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Conference League tie?
Josh Acheampong and Tyrique George are among the academy contingent who have travelled, with both handed starts against Astana. Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix and Christopher Nkunku all also haven't travelled.
Here is the confirmed team news from the Almaty Ortalyk Stadium for Astana against Chelsea in the Conference League.
FC Astana
Starting XI: Seisen, Bartolec, Kalaica, Kazukolovas, Vorogovskiy, Ebonh, Charles Chinedu, Tomasov, Marochkin, Camara, Amanovic
Bench: Zarutskiy, Condric, Bystrov, Kuat, Ahanonu, Beisebekov, Osei, Astanov, Basmanov, Gripshi, Karimov, Zhaksylyk
Chelsea
Starting XI: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Disasi, Tosin, Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall, Rak-Sakyi, George, Chukwuemeka, Neto, Guiu
Bench: Bergstrom, Merrick, Dyer, Vale, Olise, Ampah, Murray-Campbell, Wilson, Mheuka