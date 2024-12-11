Joao Felix's Conference League absence vs Astana explained as Chelsea 'issue' emerges
The reason why Joao Felix has not travelled with the Chelsea squad for their Conference League fixture against FC Astana has been revealed.
Felix has featured in all four of Chelsea's League Phase matches this season and scored four goals in the process, netting braces against both Panathinaikos and FC Noah.
The 25-year-old has been a regular in the cup side selected by Enzo Maresca, with the Portugal international's minutes in the Premier League limited due to the selection of in-form Cole Palmer in the number 10 position.
Felix came on from the bench against Spurs on Sunday afternoon as Chelsea clinched a 4-3 win over their London counterparts in the Premier League, indicating he would be one of the first-team players to make the eight-hour flight to Kazakhstan to face Astana in Europe on Thursday.
However, as Chelsea trained at their Cobham base on Wednesday morning before jetting off to Almaty, Felix was not spotted with either group which all but ruled him out of being included in the group that has travelled.
As reported by Simon Johnson of The Athletic, although it is yet to be confirmed by Chelsea, Felix has picked up an issue and therefore hasn't boarded the plane.
What Felix's issue is remains unclear, however Chelsea will hope he is fit enough to be in contention for selection when they host Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday evening.
Many first-team players have been left behind in England as Maresca rotates his side for the Conference League match. Noni Madueke has stayed due to likely starting against Brentford following Pedro Neto's one-match suspension.
"Yeah, some of them will be here and some of them will fly with us," Maresca told reporters on Wednesday. "More or less, we try to manage in the same way we have done before today. We have many young players, 17 players with us, and the rest will be here with us."
Mykhailo Mudryk is still suffering from illness and will miss the match, while a whole host of academy stars have travelled, with The Athletic stating that the number exceeds 10.
Christopher Nkunku is set to return to the Chelsea attack. Filip Jorgensen will replace Robert Sanchez in goal for the visitors, while Tyrique George will be pushing for another start.
On his selection choices, Maresca concluded: "Eight hours is not a normal time for a game, you know, but we have to go there, we have to play, try our best and thinking also about the next game."