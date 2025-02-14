Brighton vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news for Premier League clash
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.
Chelsea will be keen to bounce back from their disappointing FA Cup exit after a fourth round defeat to the Seagulls last Saturday as the hosts completed a comeback to win 2-1 at the Amex.
Six days later and Chelsea are back on the south coast, this time the sides meet in the Premier League, with Maresca and his side looking to keep their place in the Champions League qualification spots.
The visitors are without Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Romeo Lavia and Mykhailo Mudryk, while recognised strikers Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu are absent due to muscular problems, offering a huge selection problem for Maresca to contend with.
Filip Jorgensen starts in goal for Chelsea after Maresca confirmed he is now the club's preferred goalkeeper in the league, while Christopher Nkunku leads the attack along with Cole Palmer.
"I expect a similar one (to the FA Cup fixture)," admitted Maresca on Friday night's clash. "Not just against us but in all the games they are aggressive. I expect a similar game."
"It's fresh in your mind, the way they attack and defend. It could be easy but it's never easy. You know what they try to do so it's probably better to face them."
Chelsea will be hoping to claim their first league away win in five attempts after a run of four matches (D2, L2) without victory.
Here are the confirmed teams from the Amex Stadium for the Premier League clash between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea.
Brighton & Hove Albion
Starting XI: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Webster, Rutter, Minteh, Welbeck, Baleba, Mitoma, Van Hecke, Veltman, Hinshelwood
Bench: Rushworth, Gruda, Joao Pedro, Adingra, Cahin, Gomez, Ayari, Wieffer, O'Riley
Chelsea
Starting XI: Jorgensen, Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Nkunku
Bench: Sanchez, Acheampong, Tosin, Anselmino, James, Amougou, Dewsbury-Hall, Sancho, George