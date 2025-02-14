Absolute Chelsea ON SI

Brighton vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news for Premier League clash

The teams are in at the Amex.

Matt Debono

A return to the south coast for Chelsea.
A return to the south coast for Chelsea. / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Chelsea will be keen to bounce back from their disappointing FA Cup exit after a fourth round defeat to the Seagulls last Saturday as the hosts completed a comeback to win 2-1 at the Amex.

Six days later and Chelsea are back on the south coast, this time the sides meet in the Premier League, with Maresca and his side looking to keep their place in the Champions League qualification spots.

READ MORE: Brighton vs Chelsea - Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?

The visitors are without Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Romeo Lavia and Mykhailo Mudryk, while recognised strikers Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu are absent due to muscular problems, offering a huge selection problem for Maresca to contend with.

Filip Jorgensen starts in goal for Chelsea after Maresca confirmed he is now the club's preferred goalkeeper in the league, while Christopher Nkunku leads the attack along with Cole Palmer.

Enzo Maresca, Cole Palmer
Palmer (right) scored four goals in the reverse league fixture earlier this season. / IMAGO / Sportimage

"I expect a similar one (to the FA Cup fixture)," admitted Maresca on Friday night's clash. "Not just against us but in all the games they are aggressive. I expect a similar game."

"It's fresh in your mind, the way they attack and defend. It could be easy but it's never easy. You know what they try to do so it's probably better to face them."

Chelsea will be hoping to claim their first league away win in five attempts after a run of four matches (D2, L2) without victory.

Here are the confirmed teams from the Amex Stadium for the Premier League clash between Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Starting XI: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Webster, Rutter, Minteh, Welbeck, Baleba, Mitoma, Van Hecke, Veltman, Hinshelwood

Bench: Rushworth, Gruda, Joao Pedro, Adingra, Cahin, Gomez, Ayari, Wieffer, O'Riley

Chelsea

Starting XI: Jorgensen, Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernandez, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Nkunku

Bench: Sanchez, Acheampong, Tosin, Anselmino, James, Amougou, Dewsbury-Hall, Sancho, George

Published
Matt Debono
MATT DEBONO

Home/Match Coverage