Chelsea vs Brentford: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Chelsea and Brentford come head-to-head in the league following Enzo Maresca and his side's eight-hour return flight from Kazakhstan after their 3-1 win over Astana in the Conference League.
Fortunately for Chelsea, they were able to leave the majority of their first-team players they select for Premier League matches back in England to prepare to host the Bees.
Chelsea will need to be at their best to overcome Brentford, who are unbeaten against the Blues in the last five matches in all competitions.
"It will be a tough game, they are a very good team," said Maresca. "They know each other for many years already, so they know exactly the game they are going to play. As I said, the game will be decided by tiny details.
"We need until the final whistle our fans behind us and pushing us because it’s a game that we need one more player, 12 players, to try to beat them."
As Sunday's league clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in the capital.
Referee
The Premier League have confirmed that Peter Bankes will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Brentford.
Assistants
Peter Bankes will be supported by Ian Hussin and Nick Greenhalgh on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Rob Jones has been named as the Fourth Official for Sunday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Thomas Frank.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Sunday will be Matt Donohue, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Dan Robathan.