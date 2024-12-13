Chelsea's preparations for Brentford revealed as Enzo Maresca returns from eight-hour flight
Enzo Maresca's focus is now on Chelsea's Premier League game against Brentford, however it's a quick turnaround following their return from Kazakhstan.
Chelsea claimed a 3-1 win over FC Astana in the Conference League on Thursday evening to confirm a place in the last-16.
Marc Guiu's brace and a Renato Veiga header ensured Chelsea made it six wins in a row in all competitions, also extending their unbeaten run to nine matches.
Maresca was able to achieve Thursday's victory without all of his players who he relies on for the Premier League, with most of the first-team left back in England to begin preparations to face Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.
"The players did fantastic with the weather conditions, the long flight and the pitch was probably not ideal for us," reflected Maresca. "But overall I'm very happy for the players."
The Chelsea players that remained at their Cobham training base since Maresca and the squad left for Kazakhstan on Wednesday will have already started tactical work for Thomas Frank's side's visit. Brentford have also not lost to the Blues in their last five matches in the league.
Maresca and his side departed immediately after their win over Astana and returned to England around 6am this morning (Friday 13th December). The focus for the 44-year-old has switched straight to how they will set-up against Brentford in a bid to make it seven wins in a row.
Fortunately for Maresca, all of the players he likely plans to use on Sunday will be fully rested and recovered. The Chelsea head coach indicated prior to flying to Kazakhstan that anyone involved on Thursday would be unlikely to start barring any late selection issues.
"You never know," responded Maresca when asked if any players from the Conference League squad would be involved against Brentford. "You never know because the ones that are not involved tomorrow, first of all, they are going to be training and have to train well. You never know if we are going to need one of the ones that play tomorrow for Sunday's game.
He added: "Ideally, we prefer no because we are going to land 6 o'clock in the morning on Friday and it is not normal for one of them to land 6 o'clock on Friday and then play again on Sunday, so hopefully not but in case we need they are going to do the effort."
After enduring -11 temperatures in Almaty, Maresca will no doubt enjoy returning some warmer conditions and will get his side ready for just like any other game this season.
"We are going to try to prepare the game in the best way we can as we have always done this season," he told reporters on Thursday.
Chelsea are set to welcome Noni Madueke into the starting side following Pedro Neto's one-match suspension. Mykhailo Mudryk is a doubt due to illness, while Romeo Lavia will be pushing to feature after a hamstring problem against Spurs.
Maresca will now take over the sessions again to implement the final details and translate his message across in the hope of contuining their winning streak and Premier League charge.