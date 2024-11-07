Chelsea vs FC Noah: Confirmed team news for Conference League clash
The team news is in from Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea's Conference League clash against FC Noah on Thursday night.
Chelsea host the Armenian side in west London in matchday three of the League Phase, with the Blues hoping to continue their 100 percent winning start in the European competition.
Victories against KAA Gent and Panathinaikos have cemented Chelsea's position in the top eight of the table.
Chelsea's only notable absentee is Jadon Sancho, who is currently nursing a fresh knock after suffering from illness. Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia and Cole Palmer are all ineligible.
Here is the confirmed team news from Stamford Bridge for Chelsea against FC Noah in the Conference League.
Chelsea
Starting XI: Jorgensen, Disasi, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Veiga, Fernandez, George, Felix, Nkunku, Mudryk, Guiu
Bench: Sanchez, Merrick, Cucurella, Madueke, Chukwuemeka, Dewsbury-Hall, Gusto, Casadei, Rak-Sakyi
FC Noah
Starting XI: Chancharevich, Muradian, Hélder Ferreira, Gregório, Çinari, Sangaré, Hambartsumyan, Miljkovic, Manvelyan, Gonçalo Silva, Eteki
Bench: Ploshchadnyi, Thórarinsson, Aias, Dashyan, Mendoza, Avanesian, Santos, Petrsoyan, Oulad Omar, Pinson