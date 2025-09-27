Chelsea vs Brighton: Confirmed team news for Premier League clash

Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Chelsea welcome Fabian Hurzeler's side to Stamford Bridge in their first home game since August 30 following a run of four consecutive away games in all competitions.

Form this season puts Chelsea in good stead to return to winning ways in the league after a draw and defeat to Brentford and Manchester United, respectively, in their previous two matches, with Brighton yet to pick up an away win this term.

However, Maresca's side will have to do it without several key players, with Levi Colwill, Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana, Cole Palmer and Liam Delap among those sidelined through injury.

Chelsea will be keen to come out of the next week unscathed amid their growing injury problems. But Maresca insists the next three games against Brighton, Benfica and Liverpool before the international break isn't season-defining.

"I think it is a bit early to think that next week will define the season, we are not still, not even in October," said Maresca.

"For me it is quite early, for sure we need to continue to grow, continue to improve. I said it many times, it is the main thing for me as a manager."

Robert Sanchez returns in goal for Chelsea following a one-match suspension after his red card against Man United, while Facundo Buonanotte is unavailable for selection.

Here are the confirmed teams from Stamford Bridge for the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Brighton

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Hato, Cucurella, Andrey Santos, Caicedo, Estevao, Enzo, Neto, Joao Pedro

Bench: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Gusto, Badiashile, Lavia, Gittens, Garnacho, George, Guiu

Brighton

Starting XI:

Bench: