Chelsea vs Burnley: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

After a 4-0 win over Hull City in the FA Cup, Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior offered his players a period of leave to rest, recover and rejuvenate themselves ahead of a busy end to the season.

It's been a relentless 18 months for the Blues, who had a short break last summer after featuring in the Club World Cup, which they won in the United States.

"I looked at the players’ schedule over the last 18 months, two years - and we’ve spoken about injuries and trying to maximise the availability of the group - and I actually encouraged the players to go and get some sun," Rosenior said ahead of Burnley's trip to Stamford Bridge.

"They have been at it non-stop for 18 months and, sometimes, the best way to rejuvenate yourself, the best way to be fit and fresh, is to switch off and take some time."

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea welcome a Burnley side fighting to retain their Premier League status. Scott Parker's side are currently nine points adrift of safety. They suffered a shock FA Cup upset against Mansfield, but did complete a stunning comeback to come from two goals down to beat Crystal Palace in their last league outing to boost their survival chances.

Both sides are needing wins for different reasons. Chelsea are chasing Champions League football, while Burnley are wanting to avoid an immediate return to the Championship.

As Saturday's clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the Premier League fixture.

Referee

The Premier League have confirmed that Lewis Smith will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Burnley.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Assistants

Lewis Smith will be supported by Adrian Holmes and Simon Long on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Anthony Taylor has been named as the Fourth Official for Saturday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Liam Rosenior and Scott Parker.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overseeing proceedings from Stockley Park on Saturday will be Michael Salisbury, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Marc Perry.