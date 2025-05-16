Chelsea vs Man United: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Manchester United in the Premier League.
Chelsea are looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United, which put a slight dent in their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.
It means Chelsea are likely to need six points from their last two Premier League games, with struggling Man United up first in their final home game of the season.
Everyone connected with Chelsea is aware of what is required and Maresca hopes his side can handle the pressure. Pre-match, he said: "We said since day one that we have the duty to bring this club where this club has to be that is top four, top five this season, Champions League and the players they are aware, the coaching staff we are aware, the club is aware and hopefully we can finish the season there."
The hosts are without Jadon Sancho (ineligible), Marc Guiu (fitness), Christopher Nkunku (injured) and Nicolas Jackson (suspended).
Man United, who are currently in 16th place, will have one eye on the Europa League final next Wednesday and Ruben Amorim will be hoping his Red Devils come through unscathed without any injuries ahead of the trip to Bilbao for their biggest game of the season.
Here are the confirmed teams from Stamford Bridge for the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Man United.
Chelsea
Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, George.
Bench: Jorgensen, Bettinelli, Badiashile, Chalobah, Acheampong, Anselmino, Gusto, Lavia, Dewsbury-Hall.
(17) Absolute Chelsea on X: "Thoughts on the #Chelsea team to face Manchester United, Blues? 🔵" / X
Man United
Starting XI: Onana, Lindelof, Mazraoui, Maguire, Dorgu, Shaw, Casemiro, Mount, Fernandes, Amad, Hojlund.
Bench: Bayindir, Amass, Fredricson, Heaven, Collyer, Eriksen, Mainoo, Ugarte, Garnacho.
(21) Manchester United on X: "Presenting your Friday night Reds 👊🔴 #MUFC || #CHEMUN" / X