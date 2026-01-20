Chelsea vs Pafos: Champions League preview, team news, kick-off time & how to watch

Chelsea are looking to keep their top-eight hopes alive when they face Pafos in the Champions League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Head coach Liam Rosenior has just taken charge of his first Premier League game in charge of Chelsea, who claimed a 2-0 win over Brentford on Saturday afternoon.

Now the 41-year-old switches his attention to make his managerial Champions League debut. Rosenior will be keen to get Chelsea back to winning ways after defeat to Atalanta back in December.

The play-offs are looking likely for Chelsea unless they can claim maximum points in their final two league phase games against Pafos and Napoli to give them a chance of automatically progressing into the knockout stages.

"It would be optimal," admitted Rosenior on avoiding the play-offs. "It would be great. Especially when you're a new manager coming in, you want those training days so you can imprint a little bit more. But the most important thing is getting through. That's what's important."

Chelsea will also welcome back former defender David Luiz, who is now of Pafos.

Malo Gusto, Enzo Fernandez, Jamie Gittens and Estevao have overcome issues and could be involved on Wednesday evening. Rosenior has been dealing with an illness bug in the squad and he will make late selection decisions once assessments are made on his squad.

Romeo Lavia and Tosin Adarabioyo (hamstring) are sidelined for the Blues.

Here are all of the details ahead of the Champions League fixture between Chelsea and Pafos.

Date, time, location of Chelsea vs Pafos

Date: Wednesday 21st January 2026

Kick-off time: 8pm UK / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

Stadium: Stamford Bridge

Competition: Champions League / Matchday 7

How to watch Chelsea vs Pafos

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 3

United States: Paramount+, ViX

Prediction

Chelsea 3-1 Pafos