Chelsea vs Wolves: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Wolves in the Premier League.

Chelsea host Wolves in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge as they look to get back to winning ways at home.

Last time out in west London, Enzo Maresca's side were beaten by a stoppage time winner which saw newly-promoted Sunderland claim a 2-1 win on October 25.

They have bounced back since then with wins over Wolves in the Carabao Cup and Tottenham in the league, and now Chelsea return from the 5,000-mile round trip of Azerbaijan in midweek following a 2-2 draw to Qarabag in the Champions League.

Chelsea continued their impressive record over Tottenham last weekend in the Premier League. | IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Chelsea face a manager-less Wolves side after Vitor Pereira was sacked in the aftermath of their 3-0 defeat to Fulham.

Following the 2-2 draw against Qarabag, Maresca was criticised for some of his team rotation. However, the Chelsea head coach insists it is 'impossible' to play the same team for every single match.

"I think in this moment football is a bit different compared to years ago, in terms of physicality and intensity," said Maresca. "For me personally, it's impossible to play with the same players for 65 games in one season, Champions League, Premier League.

"And you cannot say, but why years ago was it possible? Because it was different. It was not so physical. I played for 20 years. It was not so physical. Now it's changed. So you need to rotate. This is my personal view."

As Saturday's clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the Premier League fixture.

Referee

The Premier League have confirmed that Andrew Kitchen will take charge of the meeting between Chelsea and Wolves.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Assistants

Andrew Kitchen will be supported by Adrian Holmes and Wade Smith on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Anthony Taylor has been named as the Fourth Official for Saturday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Enzo Maresca and Wolves' James Collins and Richard Walker, who are both due to manage the side whilst a permanent replacement is found.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overseeing proceedings from Stockley Park on Saturday will be Darren England, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Craig Taylor.