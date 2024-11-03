Every Chelsea player available to face Man United in Premier League
Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea squad has been confirmed for their Premier League fixture against Manchester United.
Chelsea are hoping to make it back-to-back league wins on Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford following their 2-1 victory over Champions League chasing Newcastle United, who beat title-chasing Arsenal on Saturday.
But Maresca's side don't have history on their side. They are yet to win at Old Trafford in the league in over 11 years, with their last win coming in May 2013 when Juan Mata's only goal was enough to claim all three points in the north west.
It is a record that Maresca is now aware of and one he hopes to put an end to, and Chelsea will be further incentivised after Manchester City lost to Bournemouth and Arsenal's defeat this weekend. It gives the Blues a chance to reduce the gap to the leading pack, while Nottingham Forest are also continuing their fine start to the campaign.
Despite defeat, Chelsea will be helped by the fact Maresca rested his main players during the 2-0 Carabao Cup loss to Newcastle on Wednesday night.
"They are all available apart from Jadon (Sancho) because he has been ill in the last days," confirmed Maresca on Friday.
Sancho would not have been able to play against Man United regardless if he had been fit due to Premier League loan rules of being unable to face his parent club.
The 24-year-old is Chelsea's only absentee for Sunday's meeting, with the likes of Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Moises Caicedo all expected to return to the starting XI.
Here is every player available for Chelsea to face Manchester United in the Premier League.
Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Filip Jorgensen, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom
Defenders: Axel Disasi, Marc Cucurella, Tosin Adarabioyo, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Malo Gusto, Renato Veiga, Wesley Fofana
Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Moises Caicedo, Cesare Casadei, Romeo Lavia
Attackers: Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto, Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix, Nicolas Jackson, Marc Guiu, Christopher Nkunku
Absent: Jadon Sancho (ineligible and illness)
