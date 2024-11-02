Palmer & Jackson return: Predicted Chelsea lineup vs Man United - Premier League
Enzo Maresca will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League when they face Manchester United at Old Trafford.
After defeating Newcastle United narrowly 2-1 last weekend, Chelsea suffered defeat on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup against Eddie Howe's side in the second game of the four day double header.
Chelsea's early season form has only seen them lose to Manchester City and Liverpool. which has put Maresca's Blues in a good position in the chase for Champions League qualification.
It's going to be another difficult task on Sunday in the north west. They have not beaten Man United away from home in the league since May 2013, more than 11 years without defeat. Chelsea are desperate to end the dismal record on the road against the Red Devils.
They are without just one player for Sunday's clash. Jadon Sancho remains ill after missing the midweek defeat to Newcastle. However, the 24-year-old was unable to face United, who are still his parent club, due to his loan move being made permanently next summer.
Maresca changed his team for the Newcastle tie in the Carabao Cup. The likes of Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia were rested. Club captain Reece James is likely to come back into the side.
Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella are set to drop to the bench. Maresca hinted Lavia and Caicedo are the perfect balance for the Blues in midfield, admitting: "First of all, it is a matter of balance. I think in this moment, Romeo and Moi give us physicality and strength in the middle. This is the reason why we found the option of Malo (Gusto) in the pocket.
"Otherwise, if we play with Enzo, it has to be Enzo and one between Moi and Romeo and when Enzo moves, we probably struggle in the middle in terms of physicality."
Robert Sanchez is set to return in goal after being rested in midweek, with Pedro Neto and Mykhailo Mudryk both vying for Sancho's spot on the wing.
Predicted Chelsea XI to face Manchester United
Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, James, Lavia, Caicedo, Neto, Palmer, Madueke, Jackson
