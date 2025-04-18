Fulham vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?
The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea’s Premier League clash against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon.
After getting booed off on Thursday night following a 2-1 defeat to Legia Warsaw, Chelsea are looking to get back to winning ways to keep their bid for Champions League qualification alive.
Back-to-back draws in the Premier League against Brentford and Ipswich Town have seen Chelsea slip to sixth place heading into gameweek 33, with the Blues one point adrift of Manchester City who currently occupy fifth place, the last of the Champions League spots.
Fulham have the chance to complete the league double over Chelsea for the very first time after winning 2-1 in the reverse fixture back in December.
Head coach Enzo Maresca is confident Chelsea can handle the Fulham home crowd on Sunday and believes it would be concerning if the Blues were worried about a 'lively and noisy' atmosphere away from home.
"When you play at Chelsea, Chelsea is a big club, it's a huge club, one of the biggest clubs in the world," Maresca told reporters ahead of the London derby.
"So it's normal that you have pressure. In the moment that you decide to sign for Chelsea, you have to think that you are under pressure. Because it's Chelsea, it's a huge club, it's a big club. It's the same for the manager, no doubt. So if we have a game away and we have to be worried about that, probably we are in the wrong way."
As Sunday's league clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the meeting in west London.
Referee
The Premier League have confirmed that Anthony Taylor will take charge of the meeting between Fulham and Chelsea.
Assistants
Anthony Taylor will be supported by Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn on the touchline.
Fourth Official
Sam Barrott has been named as the Fourth Official for Sunday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Marco Silva and Enzo Maresca.
VAR/Assistant VAR
Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Sunday will be Andy Madley, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Darren Cann.