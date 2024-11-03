Man United vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news for Premier League clash
The team news is in from Old Trafford ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.
Chelsea are looking to end their 11-year wait for a league win in the north west away to the Red Devils, who parted company with Erik ten Hag earlier this week. Ruud van Nistelrooy takes interim charge of the hosts, with newly-appointed head coach Ruben Amorim's first day not until November 11.
Six points separate the two sides heading into Sunday's meeting, with Chelsea just one point behind Arsenal, who suffered defeat to Newcastle on Saturday. Enzo Maresca's side are also hoping to take advantage of Manchester City's 2-1 loss to AFC Bournemouth.
Jadon Sancho is the only absentee for Chelsea. He is currently ill, Maresca confirmed, however would be unable to face his parent club anyway due to Premier League loan rules.
Here is the confirmed team news from Old Trafford for Manchester United against Chelsea in the Premier League.
Manchester United
Starting XI: Onana, Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho, Hojlund
Bench: Bayindir, Lindelof, Evans, Amass, J.Fletcher, Fitzgerald, Zirkzee, Amad, Wheatley
Chelsea
Starting XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, James (c), Lavia, Caicedo, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson
Bench: Jorgensen, Cucurella, Veiga, Badiashile, Tosin, Fernandez, Joao Felix, Mudryk, Nkunku
