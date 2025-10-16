Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca and his Chelsea side are looking to pile further misery on Nottingham Forest, who have lost four of their last five league games (D1), failing to score in each defeat.

It has put recently appointed Ange Postecoglou under pressure and on the brink of the sack. However, Forest are sticking by the Australian - although another defeat could leave them with no choice but to part ways.

After a difficult run of form, Chelsea are back on the winning trail. They have won their last two matches in all competitions, including against Liverpool. A stoppage time winner from youngster Estevao Willian claimed a crucial three points prior to the international break.

Chelsea, who will welcome back several players from injury, will be without star player Cole Palmer due to his ongoing groin problem. They will also be without head coach Enzo Maresca on the touchline after he was given a one-match ban by the Football Association this week.

IMAGO / Action Plus

It will likely see assistant coach Willy Caballero carry out the duties on the sidelines, with Maresca able to communicate from the stands at the City Ground on Saturday lunchtime.

As Saturday's clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the Premier League fixture.

Referee

The Premier League have confirmed that Chris Kavanagh will take charge of the meeting between Nottingham Forest and Chelsea.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Assistants

Chris Kavanagh will be supported by Dan Cook and Ian Hussin on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Tom Kirk has been named as the Fourth Official for Saturday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Ange Postecoglou and Willy Caballero.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overviewing proceedings from Stockley Park on Saturday will be Peter Bankes, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Blake Antrobus.