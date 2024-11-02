‘Wow’ - Enzo Maresca’s reaction to Chelsea’s dismal 11-year Premier League away record against Man United
Enzo Maresca has given his honest reaction to Chelsea's dismal record against Manchester United, with his side not winning at Old Trafford in 11 years.
Chelsea's last win at Old Trafford came in the 2012/13 Premier League season, with Rafa Benitez in the dugout for the Blues.
Juan Mata scored the only goal of the game in May of that season before joining the Reds less than a year later.
Over 10 years later, Maresca is preparing to face off against the Red Devils in an attempt to break Chelsea's 11-year winless streak, and he will be facing one of his friends in the opposing dugout.
Ruud van Nistelrooy was named as Man United's interim head coach after Erik ten Hag's dismissal, and despite Ruben Amorim being named as the new manager, he will take the game against Chelsea.
Amorim will begin his tenure in Manchester after the November international break, with Maresca's former Malaga team-mate Van Nistelrooy on the opposing bench on Sunday.
While Maresca is looking forward to facing off against a familiar face, he was shocked when told about Chelsea's poor record at Old Trafford.
Speaking to the press ahead of the game, he said: "Really? Wow."
The Italian then continued to express his optimism ahead of the game, saying: "Hopefully it's a good time (to play them).
"It shows how difficult that stadium is. We're going to do our best to win the game."
The Chelsea head coach has all but one of his squad fit and ready to go against the Red Devils, with Jadon Sancho unavailable.
While the winger would be unable to face his parent club while on loan at Chelsea, Maresca revealed that he would not be in contention either way due to an illness which saw him miss the game against Newcastle in midweek also.
With a period of uncertainty at Old Trafford ahead of Amorim's arrival, Chelsea will be aware of the golden opportunity to end their dismal record at Old Trafford.
Last season, Mauricio Pochettino's side were completely outplayed by and out of form Man United, falling to a 2-1 defeat.
Maresca will be hoping that he can go one better than his predecessor and beat Man United, with the opportunity to hand former team-mate Van Nistelrooy his first defeat at the club after they beat Leicester City 5-2 in his first match in charge on Wednesday night.