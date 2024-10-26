Predicted Chelsea Lineup vs Newcastle United - Premier League
Enzo Maresca will have a refreshed Chelsea side against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.
Chelsea were able to leave the likes of Reece James, Malo Gusto, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson back in England in midweek for their Conference League clash, which they won 4-1, against Panathinaikos.
Several players, including Enzo Fernandez, Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk, took their chance to impress in Greece, however Felix and Mudryk are most certain to drop back to the bench against Newcastle.
Palmer, Jadon Sancho, Noni Madueke and Jackson are all likely to return to lead the Chelsea attack, with Lavia and Caicedo in the midfield. Lavia and James have been passed fit for Sunday, with Maresca confirming there are no fresh injury concerns.
Robert Sanchez is set to regain his place in goal for Chelsea, while Cucurella will look to keep in place at left-back. Colwill and Fofana are expected to be in the heart of the Blues' defence.
Ahead of the Premier League meeting in the capital, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has hailed Maresca for his ability to have already given Chelsea a clear identity.
"I think he's very clever with what he does," Howe told reporters. "He's got a clear view how he wants the team to play and hugely impressed at Leicester last year. Now he's come to Chelsea, which is not an easy job.
"There are no easy jobs in the Premier League but he has stamped his authority on the team. They're already playing in the manner that he wants."
Two points separate the sides going into the double header, with Chelsea and Newcastle meeting at St. James' Park next Wednesday in the Carabao Cup fourth round.
Predicted Chelsea XI to face Newcastle United
Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella, Lavia, Caicedo, Sancho, Palmer, Madueke, Jackson
