Chelsea vs Sunderland: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash

Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Sunderland in the Premier League.

Chelsea are looking to claim a fifth consecutive win in all competitions when the newly-promoted side, who are managed by Regis le Bris, make the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca's side have beaten Benfica, Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and Ajax to quickly build momentum heading into the final months of the year.

The two sides head into Saturday's encounter level on points (14) and only goal difference separates both.

Sunderland have earned huge plaudits from Maresca pre-match, who told reporters: "I think they have shown since the season starts that they are a very good team, they play together, they work together, they play as a team.

"Also in terms of results, they have the same points as us so they are showing how good they are doing since they started and the game, it's a Premier League game, I don't think there is any game that can be easy, they are all difficult games."

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chelsea are without Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Dario Essugo and Cole Palmer, while Liam Delap is nearing a return from injury. Malo Gusto is unavailable due to suspension.

In Delap's absence, Marc Guiu was handed his first Premier League start. This comes against the side that he was on loan at during the early stages of the season before Chelsea opted to recall the Spaniard following Nicolas Jackson's departure.

Guiu's selection allows Joao Pedro to play in the number 10 role during the absence of Palmer, while at the back Josh Acheampong appears to have cemented his place in the team alongside Trevoh Chalobah.

Here are the confirmed teams from Stamford Bridge for the Premier League fixture between Chelsea and Sunderland.

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez, James, Acheampong, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Joao Pedro, Neto, Garnacho, Guiu

Bench: Jorgensen, Tosin, Fofana, Hato, Lavia, Andrey Santos, Estevao, Gittens, George

Sunderland

Starting XI: Roefs, Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Reinaldo, Geertruida, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fee, Traore, Isidor

Bench: Patterson, Neil, O'Nien, Talbi, Rigg, Brobbey, Mayeda, Jones, Masuaku