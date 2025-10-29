Wolves vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Carabao Cup tie

Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Wolves in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Chelsea head to the Midlands to face a struggling Wolves side as they eye a spot in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Maresca's Blues are looking to bounce back from their 2-1 loss to Sunderland in the Premier League, while Wolves also suffered defeat against Burnley at the weekend.

Chelsea booked their place in the fourth round following a narrow 2-1 win against Lincoln City. Wolves sealed their spot with victory against Everton last month.

Similarly to the Lincoln tie, Maresca has rotated his Chelsea side to protect his squad to reduce the risk of any further injury setbacks, which sees the likes of Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Dario Essugo and Cole Palmer all sidelined.

Chelsea's players celebrate scoring against Lincoln in the Carabao Cup third round. | IMAGO / Every Second Media

"The reason why is because we need to rotate, we need to protect players because if we go with the same 11, we're going to struggle during the season," previewed Maresca.

"So we need to rotate and probably we're going to make some changes. I don't know how many, but we're going to make some changes."

The big news for Chelsea is forward Liam Delap has returned to the matchday squad after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in August. He returns to the bench for the Blues on Wednesday evening.

Here are the confirmed teams from Molineux for the Carabao Cup tie between Wolves and Chelsea.

Wolves

Starting XI: Sa, Tchatchoua, Doherty, Mosquera, Agbadou, Toti, Wolfe, J. Gomes, Lopez, Hwang, Arokodare

Bench: Bentley, H. Bueno, Munetsi, Strand Larsen, R. Gomes, Chirewa, Bellegarde, Mane, Krejci

Chelsea

Starting XI: Jorgensen; Gusto, Acheampong, Tosin (c), Hato; Lavia, Santos; Estevao Willian, Buonanotte, Gittens, George

Bench: Sanchez, James, Cucurella, Fofana, Caicedo, Fernandez, Neto, Joao Pedro, Delap