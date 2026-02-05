Wolves vs Chelsea: Who is the referee and VAR for the Premier League clash?

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea's Premier League clash against Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

Head coach Liam Rosenior has made a strong start to life as Chelsea head coach, with his only defeats coming in the Carabao Cup to Arsenal, who knocked the Blues out on Tuesday night to progress into the final.

Chelsea head to Molineux to face Rob Edwards' side who are staring at the face of relegation. Wolves have accumulated just eight points from 24 matches and are 18 points adrift of safety.

Despite the Carabao Cup defeat, Chelsea have won their last three Premier League games and will be keen to extend the run to four to maintain their position around the Champions League qualification places.

Chelsea have a positive record against Wolves, winning their last three league matches by an aggregate score of 12-3.

Under former head coach Enzo Maresca back in November, Chelsea cruised to a 3-0 win in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge. This will be the third meeting between the clubs this season after the Blues' 4-3 win in the Carabao Cup.

As Saturday’s clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the Premier League fixture.

Referee

The Premier League have confirmed that Jarred Gillett will take charge of the meeting between Wolves and Chelsea.

Assistants

Jarred Gillett will be supported by Neil Davies and Steve Meredith on the touchline.

Fourth Official

Simon Hooper has been named as the Fourth Official for Saturday’s match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Rob Edwards and Liam Rosenior.

VAR/Assistant VAR

Overseeing proceedings from Stockley Park on Saturday will be Paul Howard, who has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being Sian Massey-Ellis.